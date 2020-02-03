Christophe Gans Works on Fatal Frame Film, New Silent Hill Film

Film director Christophe Gans ( Crying Freeman , 2006 Silent Hill ) told the French cinema news website Allociné in an interview posted on January 31 that he is working on a Fatal Frame film and a new Silent Hill film.

Gans stated that the Fatal Frame film will be set in Japan. He added that he does not "want to root the movie out of its initial atmosphere: the Japanese haunted house."

Gans also said that the new Silent Hill film "will still be set in that 'small American town' atmosphere, where puritanism devastated everything."

Gans is working on both horror films with producer Victor Hadida (live-action Resident Evil film franchise). Gans previously directed the Silent Hill live-action film starring Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean that opened in 2006. M.J. Bassett later directed the Silent Hill: Revelation film that opened in 2012.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. The most recent game in the main Silent Hill series is Silent Hill: Downpour , which launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in March 2012. The Silent Hill: Book of Memories PlayStation Vita spinoff game launched in October 2012.

Tecmo 's (later KOEI Tecmo ) horror game franchise Fatal Frame (known as Zero in Japan and Project Zero in Europe) previously inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in September 2014. The franchise's staff had originally announced a Hollywood film adaptation in 2003, and later confirmed in 2014 that the film was still planned. The game franchise debuted in 2001.

Source: Allociné (Thomas Desroches) via VG 24/7