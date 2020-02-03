Nintendo Ends Nintendo Zone, Nintendo 3DS Station Services in Japan

Services end on February 28

Nintendo announced on Monday that it will end the Nintendo Zone and Nintendo 3DS Station services in Japan on February 28. The company will remove Nintendo 3DS Stations as needed. After the service ends, users will be able to continue to use free internet connection service for the 3DS at Pokémon Centers and some game stores.

Nintendo Zone is a service that allows users to connect the Nintendo Switch and 3DS to the internet to access content such as demos and in-game DLC. Nintendo 3DS Stations are kiosks that allow users to access content such as videos and game information for the 3DS.

The Nintendo Zone service launched in Japan and North America in 2008. Nintendo discontinued the service in North America in 2014. Nintendo Zones remain at the Nintendo NY store (formerly Nintendo World Store) in the United States and at Best Buy in Canada. Nintendo 3DS stations are the successors to the DS Download Station, which allowed users to download demos for Nintendo DS games.



