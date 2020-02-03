Platinum Games Launches Kickstarter for The Wonderful 101: Remastered Game

Campaign surpasses initial US$50,010 goal in 1st hour

Platinum Games launched a Kickstarter campaign on Monday for The Wonderful 101: Remastered , a remastered version of its The Wonderful 101 Wii U action game for the Nintendo Switch. Platinum Games plans to release the remaster in April. The company also began streaming a campaign video.

The campaign surpassed its base goal of US$50,010 to fund the Switch version within an hour. The campaign has raised US$468,190 as of press time. The campaign will end on March 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The campaign surpassed its inital US$250,000 stretch goal on the first day to fund the game's release on PC via Steam . If the campaign raises US$500,000 for its second stretch goal, Platinum Games will release the game on the PlayStation 4. The staff will reveal more stretch goals in the future.

Backer rewards include a digital or physical copy of the game, abridged digital soundtrack, abridged and full CD soundtrack, digital comic, key chain, T-shirt, sticker set, physical comic book, Centinels identification card, softcover artbook, acrylic standee, "Wonderful-Pendant," vinyl record soundtrack, custom controllers, "thank you mention" in the artbook, button, 12-inch figure, toy set, platinum trophy, "Wonder-Mask," "Wonder-Jacket," and the option to have the game's director Hideki Kamiya block the backer on Twitter.

Platinum Games will self-publish the game, and this will be the company's first attempt at self-publishing. Nintendo published the original Wii U game.

The Wonderful 101 shipped for Wii U in Japan, Europe, and Australia in August 2013, and in North America in September 2013.

Kamiya ( Bayonetta ) directed the "mass-hero action" title at Platinum Games . In the story, aliens are invading the Earth, and a group of unlikely heroes must join forces and work together to stop the invasion, since the aliens are too powerful for the heroes to fight alone. Each hero can transform into powerful weapons to attack the aliens, or they can transform into other objects such as a bridge to help the team traverse environments. Players work to recruit citizens to join their hero team and to broaden the team's transformative powers.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered's Kickstarter campaign is the first of four announcements on Platinum Games ' "Platinum4" teaser website, which the company opened on Monday. The website lists the remaining three announcements as coming soon.

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba had revealed in May 2017 that the company was planning to publish its own titles, in addition to its existing planning and development operations. Inaba stated that the first title that the company was planning to publish on its own would be small in scope but "purely platinum-colored," and would deliver on the game elements that the company had focused on. Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , Nier: Automata , and The Wonderful 101 .