Taipei Game Show Postponed to Summer Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Game event originally scheduled for February 6-9

The official website for the Taipei Game Show video game convention announced last Friday that the event's organizers have postponed the event to sometime within this summer due to concerns over the outbreak of the Wuhan novel coronavirus. The organizers will announce a new schedule for the event at a later date, but it will still take place in Hall 1 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The event was previously scheduled for February 6 to 9. The event was slated to unveil new footage for From Software's upcoming Elden Ring game.

The first outbreak of the novel coronavirus occurred in Wuhang, China in December, and then began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a world health emergency on January 30. There are over 17,000 confirmed infected individuals, the vast majority of whom are located in mainland China. The Philippines recorded the first death of an infected individual outside of China on Sunday, February 2. The WHO has suggested a mortality rate of 3% for the virus.

Source: Taipei Game Show website via VG 24/7