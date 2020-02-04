Anime Frontier to Host Singer ZAQ

Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that singer ZAQ will perform at this year's inaugural event. She will headline the “Anime Diva Night” concert on the convention's first night. Lantis is co-creating the concert event, which will feature popular anime song performers.

ZAQ made her debut writing lyrics in 2012 for character songs for The Future Diary anime series. She made her solo singing debut later that year with the theme song for Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! She has also performed theme songs for such anime as Concrete Revolutio (both seasons), Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn , Rail Wars! , High School DxD New , Maria the Virgin Witch , and Trinity Seven , among others.

ZAQ appeared at Anime Central in May 2019 and at Anime NYC in November.

Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll will take place on May 8-10 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texes. Event company LeftField Media — which hosts the Anime NYC, Awesome Con, Rose City Comic Con, and Big Easy Con events in the United States — is hosting the convention, and Crunchyroll is the title sponsor.

Source: Press release