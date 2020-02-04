Homura Yūki's Infinite Stratos Manga Ends With 8th Volume

8th volume ships on March 19

Shogakukan is listing the eighth compiled book volume of Homura Yūki 's Infinite Stratos manga adaptation as the last volume. The volume is listed with a March 19 release date.

The manga went on hiatus due to "circumstances" in June 2018, and it resumed on September 19. The seventh volume shipping on the same day.

Yūki launched the manga in Monthly Sunday GX in May 2013. Shogakukan published the sixth volume in Japan in August 2017.

The manga is based on Izuru Yumizuru 's Infinite Stratos light novel series. The novel series, with illustrations by CHOCO , launched in 2009 and will end with the 13th volume.

J-Novel Club licensed the novel series and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the story:

In a world of technological progress, females are the only ones who can pilot the most advanced military unit in history—the Infinite Stratos (IS). With this power, women have seized complete control of all political, social, and economic ventures; leaving men to the fringes of society, made to tend to the whims of their now, female overlords. That is until Orimura Ichika, the sole male found to have IS piloting ability, is thrust into the spotlight, and enrolled at the prestigious IS Academy. Stuck in the middle of a female-dominated population, Ichika sets out to prove men still have a place in this world. Little did he know, he's just the thing these women have been looking for.

The first anime adaptation of the novels debuted in 2011. Sentai Filmworks streamed the television anime as it aired in Japan, and released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2012. The second season premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the second season on DVD in 2014, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2017. The franchise has also inspired multiple game, manga, and original video anime projects.

Source: Shogakukan