Live-Action Bishoku Tantei Akechi Goro Show Casts Eiko Koike

Koike plays housewife turned murderer "Mary Magdalene" in April show

The official website for the live-action series of Akiko Higashimura 's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō (Gourmet Detective Gorō Akechi) manga revealed on Tuesday that Eiko Koike is joining the show's cast as a woman known only as "Mary Magdalene." The character is a housewife who asks Gorō to investigate her husband's affair. When she meets Gorō, a murderous impulse awakens inside of her, and she ends up committing numerous murders to draw Gorō to her.

Other cast members for the show include:

Tomoya Nakamura as the title character Gorō Akechi



Fūka Koshiba as Ichigo Kobayashi, the shopkeeper of Ichigo Deli, Akechi's most beloved mobile food store





The series will premiere in NTV 's Sunday drama timeslot in April.

Higashimura's original manga debuted as a one-shot in Cocohana in June 2015. Higashimura then launched the series in September 2015. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in June 2018.

The magazine describes the manga's story:

"Food" is at the heart of the case... Handsome detective Gorō Akechi tastes and solves the mysteries of the world!

Higashimura launched the Gisō Furin (Disguised Adultery) color web manga on the web manga site XOY in December 2017. The manga moved to the LINE Manga service in January when XOY closed that same month. Bungei Shunju published the manga's sixth and seventh volumes on December 12. The seventh compiled book volume is listing the series as ending in the eighth volume in spring 2020.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish and Tokyo Tarareba Girls both inspired live-action adaptations. Kodansha Comics is releasing both manga in English.