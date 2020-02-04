One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! Smartphone Game Heads West in 2020

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! smartphone game will launch for iOS and Android devices in the West in 2020. The company began streaming a gameplay trailer.

Pre-registration offering in-game rewards including the chance to get Chopper is available now.

The game is the first puzzle game in the franchise , and will be free to play with optional in-game purchases. The game will launch in Japan this spring.

The official website for the game features short videos of gameplay. Similar to other puzzle games, players line up three in a row of characters in the franchise to attack an enemy, and clear the level when the enemy's hit points reach zero.

Bandai Namco Entertainment previously released the One Piece Treasure Cruise, One Piece Thousand Storm , and One Piece Grand Collection smartphone games for the franchise . The company then released the One Piece Bounty Rush smartphone game in January 2019.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.