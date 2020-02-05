7th Touken Ranbu Stage Musical Unveils Title, Visual

Musical Touken Ranbu ~Shizuka no Umi no Paraiso~ debuts in March in Tokyo

The official website for the Touken Ranbu musicals revealed on Tuesday that the seventh stage musical in the franchise is titled Musical Touken Ranbu ~Shizuka no Umi no Paraiso~ (Paraiso of the Sea of Tranquilty). The website also unveiled the musical's key visual:

The musical will run on March 21-29 and May 15-31 at Tennōzu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo, April 4-18 at AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe in Hyogo, April 24-26 at City Kaikan Sears Home Yume Hall in Kumamoto, May 3-6 at Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Miyagi.

The cast includes:

Kurumu Okamiya as Tsurumaru Kuninaga

Hikaru Makishima as О̄kurikara

Yо̄jirо̄ Itokawa as Urashima Kotetsu

Hiroki Ishibashi as Hyūga Masamune

Yūta Tachibana as Buzen Gо̄

Hiroki Sasamori as Matsui Gо̄

The previous musical, Musical Touken Ranbu ~Kishōhongi~, ran from August to October.

Touken Ranbu - Atsukashiyama Ibun , the first stage musical, held its first trial performance in 2015, with its debut run held from May to June 2016. The second musical, Touken Ranbu - Bakumatsu Tenrōden , ran from September to October 2016, with a final performance in Tokyo in November 2016. Touken Ranbu Mihotose no Komoriuta , the franchise 's third stage musical, ran from March to April 2017. Touken Ranbu - Tsuwamono Domo ga Yume no Ato , the fourth stage musical, debuted in December 2017 and ran through January 2018. The fifth stage musical, Touken Ranbu: The Musical "Musubi no Hibiki, Hajimari no Ne," debuted in March 2018 and had its final performance in May 2018. The fifth musical received 4DX screenings in November 2018.

The franchise also has a separate series of stage plays. The seventh and most recent stage play in the franchise , Touken Ranbu: Iden Oboro no Shishitachi , ran in Tokyo from November 22 to December 1, in Kobe from December 6 to 15, in Tokyo again from December 20 to January 12, and in Fukuoka on January 17 and 18.

The Touken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open in 2021.

Sources: Touken Ranbu stage musicals' website, Anime! Anime! (MoA)