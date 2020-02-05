Crunchyroll Adds Thermae Romae Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the Thermae Romae anime on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland.

Discotek licensed the anime, and it describes the story:

It's the year 128 A.D. and Rome bathhouse architect Lucius Modestus is having trouble coming up with ideas for his future designs. After losing his job for refusing to adapt to the current times, the depressed Roman stops by a strange bathhouse that happens to have a time-traveling drain! He is sucked into it and transported to a modern-day Japanese bathhouse! While confused by his surroundings, he's amazed by some of their incredible bathhouse innovations. Taking these ideas back to Rome, he incorporates them into his own designs and soon becomes famous all over Rome for his new and innovative ideas.

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in Japanese with English subtitles in June 2019.

The three-episode anime premiered in Japan in January 2012.

Mari Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga inspired two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto . Yen Press publishes the manga in North America.

