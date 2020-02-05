Evo 2020 Tournament Unveils Fighting Game Lineup

Granblue Fantasy Versus appear for 1st time, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 returns for invitational tournament

The Evolution Championship Series (Evo) tournament revealed on Wednesday the lineup of fighting games for this year's Las Vegas tournament. The tournament will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on July 31-August 2. The games include:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Tekken 7

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Soul Calibur VI

Samurai Shodown





This is the first appearance of Granblue Fantasy Versus at the tournament in that franchise 's history. The game will launch in Japan on Thursday , and will ship in North America on March 3.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 also returns after a 10-year absence, but it will be an eight-man invitational tournament, with four past winners of the game in previous Evo tournaments invited to the bracket.

The organizers held Evo Japan, the first Evo tournament to be held in Japan, in January 2018. It returned with a second tournament in 2019, though the venue moved to Fukuoka. The 2020 tournament in January again moved the venue to the Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

Thanks to Lizzie for the news tip.

Source: Evo live stream