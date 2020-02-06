Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Is 1st Manga to Take Japan's Entire Weekly Top 10

10 different volumes of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga occupied all top 10 positions of Oricon's weekly manga chart in print for the January 27-February 2 week. This is the first time since Oricon began posting rankings in 2008 that a single manga series occupied the entire top 10. The top-selling volumes that week were the eighth (seen right), seventh, 17th, first, ninth, 10th, 12th, 11th, second, and 14th volumes. The eighth volume sold 148,000 copies during the week.

In addition, the manga series claimed the #11 to #18 spots with the 13th, 15th, third, 16th, fourth, fifth, and sixth volumes. Kisatsutai Kenbunroku (Observations on the Demon Slayer Corps), the series' official fanbook, jumped from #43 to #21.

The series' novels, Shiawase no Hana (Flower of Happiness) and Kataha no Chō (One-Winger Butterfly), have also ranked at #4 and #5, respectively, in the Oricon weekly book ranking in the same week. This is Shiawase no Hana's 14th week in the top 10, and sixth week in a row. This is also Kataha no Chō's 15th week in the top 10, and ninth week in a row.

Oricon estimates the franchise as whole earned 1.2298 billion yen (about US$11.19 million) from physical print publications, CDs, Blu-ray Discs, and DVDs in just that week.

As of the February 4 debut of the 19th manga volume, the franchise as a whole (including print and digital releases) has 40 million copies in circulation.

Shueisha revealed last November that the series was the company's second highest-selling manga in 2019, second only to Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba sold 10.8 million manga volumes in the period from November 19, 2018 to November 17, 2019. Meanwhile, One Piece sold 12.7 million manga volumes during the same time period. Shueisha did not specify if these numbers include digital sales.

Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered last April, and aired its 26th and final episode last September. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime last October. The anime will receive a sequel anime film.

Source: Oricon