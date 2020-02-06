Fairy Tail RPG Delayed to June 25 in Japan, N. America, Europe

Game originally set to launch for PS4, Switch, PC on March 19

The official website for KOEI Tecmo Games and Gust 's Fairy Tail role-playing game announced on Thursday that the game has been delayed for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam to June 25 in Japan. KOEI Tecmo Europe also confirmed the game is delayed until June 25 in Europe. KOEI Tecmo America announced that the game will launch in North America for PC via Steam on June 25 and for the PS4 and Switch on June 26.

Regarding the delay, the game's producer Keisuke Kikuchi said:

I am truly sorry for FAIRY TAIL 's delay, and the inconvenience caused to our fans, partners, and stakeholders who are looking forward to this title. Please allow us to take further time to polish the game to ensure it is as high quality as possible, so we can offer you a truly immersive experience. We will be working hard to enhance the magic effects, event scene effects, improving the game balance, and more! We will talk about the improvements in more detail in the coming months. This delay will allow us to ensure we provide you a much more satisfying game. Thank you for your understanding.

The game was originally slated to launch in Japan, North America, and Europe on March 19.

People who purchase the game early will receive a special costume for Erza. The game's digital deluxe edition includes a Great Magic Games team costume set, a Lacrima set, and a Ryza (from the Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout game) costume for Lucy.

In Japan, the limited-edition "Fairy Tail Guild Box" will bundle a B2-size poster of an image drawn by manga creator Hiro Mashima , an appendix book, three character 3D cards, and a sticker set.

Previously revealed playable characters include: Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, Gajeel, Kagura, Ichiya Vandalay Kotobuki, Sting, Rogue, Sherria, Jellal, Laxus, and Mirajane.

KOEI Tecmo Games' GUST Studios is developing the game under the supervision of Mashima. KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Start your journey in the land of Fiore and play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia as well as other eccentric members of the Fairy Tail mage guild on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima , promising a faithful recreation for the Fairy Tail world and its unusual inhabitants, including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

The most recent and final anime season based on Mashima's manga premiered in October 2018 and ended in September 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation also streamed an English dub.