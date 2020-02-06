Funimation Adds Asteroid in Love Anime to Winter Lineup

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Quro 's Asteroid in Love ( Koisuru Asteroid ) manga in Japanese with English subtitles on Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The company describes the stream as a simulcast .

The television anime inspired by Quro 's manga of the same name premiered in Japan on January 3, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

When she was little, Konohata Mira promises a boy she meets at a camp site that they can go find a galaxy together. When she enters high school, she joins the astrology club. But that year, the astrology club happened to combine with the geology club, making it the astrogeo club?! Won't you go find all kinds of sparkles with the astrogeo girls?

Daisuke Hiramaki ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is handling series scripts. Jun Yamazaki ( Three Leaves, Three Colors , Uzamaid! ) is designing the characters.

Nao Tōyama is performing the opening theme song "Aruiteikō!" (Let's Go for a Walk!), while Minori Suzuki is performing the ending theme song "Yozora" (Night Sky).

Quro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in January 2017. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume last May, and it will publish the third volume on February 27.