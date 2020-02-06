Funimation Streams English Dub of Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Anime

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story anime on February 8 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The company also revealed the English dub cast, which includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on January 4 at 24:00 (effectively January 5 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime will have 13 episodes.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE are streaming the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story television anime series. Funimation began streaming the anime in Japanese with English subtitles on January 4. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on January 11, and new episodes premiere a few days after they air in Japan. HIDIVE began streaming the anime in the U.S. and Canada on January 11, and new episodes stream on Saturdays.

The Anime NYC event screened the anime's first two episodes on November 16.

Gekidan Inu Curry ( Doroinu ) is serving in both the chief director and series script supervisor roles. Puella Magi Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto is returning to serve as assistant director. Madoka Magica chief animation director Junichirō Taniguchi is also returning in the same role, plus serving as character designer. The other chief animation directors are Nobuhiro Sugiyama ( Arakawa Under the Bridge , Monogatari Series Second Season ) and Hiroki Yamamura ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings , Fate/Extra Last Encore ). The game company Elsewhere is collaborating on the scripts. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music. Puella Magi Madoka Magica director Akiyuki Simbo is returning, but as animation supervisor instead. SHAFT is producing the anime. The trio TrySail are performing the opening theme song "Gomakashi" (Deception), while the duo ClariS are performing the ending theme song "Alicia."

The original game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. A manga adaptation launched in August 2018, and a stage play adaptation featuring members of the Keyakizaka46 idol group ran from August to September 2018.