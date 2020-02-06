Gal to Kyōryū Video Reveals April 4 Premiere for Anime, Live-Action Show

8467 plays Kaede in live-action show, anime's main cast sings live-action show's opening

The official website for the television anime and live-action series adaptations of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's Gal to Kyōryū (The Gal and the Dinosaur) manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the live-action series on Thursday. The video reveals the April 4 premiere date on Tokyo MX and BS 11 for both the live-action and anime series, and also reveals that entertainer 8467 (Nana Yashiro) will play the role of Kaede in the live-action series. The video previews the live-action series' opening theme song "Kyōryū Agemizawa," which is performed by the television anime's four main cast members as the unit "Kyoryū Friends."

The anime's cast includes Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kaede, Yuko Natsuyoshi as Kaede's friend Yamada, Youki Kudou as Kaede's senior colleague at her part-time job, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kaede's boyfriend Shōta.

Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic ) is serving as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae is the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama is credited for sound effects, Glovision is the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) composes the music. King Records is the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa are the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa are producers. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga are credited for animation production on the anime.

The manga's parallel live-action adaptation will have Kotaro Sudo in charge of series scripts, and HALO in charge of production.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on Thursday .

Tomimura is the creator of several manga series including the four-panel essay manga Bokutachi LGBT (We are LGBT) and Jitsuroku! Tō-san Densetsu (Reality! Dad's Legend).

Mori creates the Sayonara, High School (Good—by, High School) manga that currently runs on Akita Publishing 's Manga Cross website.