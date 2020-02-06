Yoshiyuki Nishi's Elf Yu Tsukaraba Manga Resumes Serialization This Year

Manga creator Yoshiyuki Nishi ( Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation ) revealed on Twitter that his Elf Yu Tsukaraba manga will resume serialization this year in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine. The magazine published the manga's most recent chapter in March 2019.

Nishi launched the manga in Morning two in April 2016. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018. The manga's story is about "Elf Yu" (Elf Hot Bath), a mobile hot spring bath that washes away all fatigue and dirt if an adventurer soaks in it. Yufu, the sole head of the hot spring, eagerly puts adventurers in the bath to heal them.

Viz Media licensed Nishi's Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation manga in North America, and it released all 18 volumes. The manga inspired a new television anime series that premiered in August 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime is getting a second season that will premiere this summer.

Nishi launched the Lycanthrope Bōken Hoken ( Lycanthrope Adventure Insurance ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in October 2016. The series moved from Young Jump to Tonari no Young Jump in September 2017. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in March 2018.

Nishi launched the Mamono Kanteishi Babiro (Monster Appraiser Babiro) in Shueisha 's Jump Next!! magazine in July 2014, but serialized it for less than a year.