Everyone's Getting Married Creator Izumi Miyazono Launches New Manga in April

Miyazono launched 'Misty Night' 1-shot manga on Friday

This year's March issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on Friday that Izumi Miyazono ( Everyone's Getting Married ) will launch a new manga in the magazine's May issue, which will ship in April.

Miyazono drew a 36-page one-shot manga titled "Misty Night" (seen right) in the magazine's March issue.

Miyazono launched the Ai ni Nante Oborenai (I Will Not Succumb to Love) manga in Petit Comic in September 2018, and ended it on December 7. The story centers on Rei, a woman who dislikes unreasonable things. When she begins working at a human resources consulting company, she meets Ninomiya, a man whom Rei acknowledges has skill, but only makes arguments from logic without concern for someone else's feelings.

Miyazono launched the Everyone's Getting Married ( Totsuzen desu ga, Ashita Kekkon shimasu ) manga in Petit Comic in April 2014, and ended it in May 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in June 2018. Viz Media is releasing the manga in North America, and it released the ninth volume in March 2019.