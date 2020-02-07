News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 27-February 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure ranks at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|30,111
|652,757
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|29,429
|3,379,737
|3
|PS4
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|January 16
|21,158
|217,870
|4
|PS4
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|January 16
|13,866
|129,702
|5
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|11,958
|132,531
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|10,592
|3,543,321
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,067
|1,243,560
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,810
|2,756,492
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,781
|1,330,145
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|5,640
|3,306,848
|11
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|5,310
|590,122
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,901
|1,511,749
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,368
|847,904
|14
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|4,142
|385,966
|15
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|4,053
|264,635
|16
|PS4
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Atlus
|November 28, 2019
|3,930
|63,415
|17
|PS4
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|January 16
|3,537
|29,372
|18
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,253
|774,723
|19
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
|Square Enix
|September 27, 2019
|2,562
|482,833
|20
|NSw
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
|Nintendo
|January 17
|2,526
|25,620
Source: Famitsu