Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 27-February 2

The world of monster girls is deep and diverse. Dive in with Jacki and meet anime's lamia, dullahans, and mermaids!

― As you probably heard, this season's Interspecies Reviewers proved to be too hot for TV. We'll keep our fingers crossed for a home video release but if you're still looking to get your monster girl fix, we've got five great alternatives full of comedy, romance, and just enough cheese...