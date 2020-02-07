News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 27-February 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure ranks at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 27-February 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 30,111 652,757
2 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 29,429 3,379,737
3 PS4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega January 16 21,158 217,870
4 PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Bandai Namco Entertainment January 16 13,866 129,702
5 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 11,958 132,531
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 10,592 3,543,321
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,067 1,243,560
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,810 2,756,492
9 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,781 1,330,145
10 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 5,640 3,306,848
11 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 5,310 590,122
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,901 1,511,749
13 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,368 847,904
14 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 4,142 385,966
15 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 4,053 264,635
16 PS4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Atlus November 28, 2019 3,930 63,415
17 PS4 Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV KOEI Tecmo Games January 16 3,537 29,372
18 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,253 774,723
19 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Square Enix September 27, 2019 2,562 482,833
20 NSw Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Nintendo January 17 2,526 25,620

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 20-26
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives