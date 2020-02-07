Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 27-February 2

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.2% rating.

The live-action film of Tow Ubukata 's Jūni-nin no Shinitai Kodomo-tachi (Twelve Children Who Want to Die) novel aired on NTV on Friday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)