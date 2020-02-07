News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 27-February 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.2% rating.
The live-action film of Tow Ubukata's Jūni-nin no Shinitai Kodomo-tachi (Twelve Children Who Want to Die) novel aired on NTV on Friday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san Hasegawa Machiko Tanjō 100-shūnen Special
|Fuji TV
|February 2 (Sun)
|18:00
|60 min.
|9.3
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 1 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.6
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|February 1 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.2
|Healin' Good Precure (Premiere)
|TV Asahi
|February 2 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 1 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 2 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 1 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 1 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.9
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|February 2 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.5
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 1 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.8
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)