Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 27-February 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Healin' Good Precure premiere episode earns 4.3% rating

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 2 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, January 28 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.2% rating.

The live-action film of Tow Ubukata's Jūni-nin no Shinitai Kodomo-tachi (Twelve Children Who Want to Die) novel aired on NTV on Friday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 6.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Hasegawa Machiko Tanjō 100-shūnen Special Fuji TV February 2 (Sun) 18:00 60 min. 9.3
Detective Conan NTV February 1 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.6
My Hero Academia NTV February 1 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.2
Healin' Good Precure (Premiere) TV Asahi February 2 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi February 1 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.2
One Piece Fuji TV February 2 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 1 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 1 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.9
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV February 2 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 1 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

