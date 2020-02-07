Murenase! Seton Gakuen Anime Casts Yū Serizawa

Panda Mei Mei debuts in anime on Monday

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Bungo Yamashita 's Murenase! Seton Gakuen (Come Together! Seton Academy) manga revealed on Tuesday that Yū Serizawa is playing the panda character Mei Mei. The character will debut in the anime's sixth episode on Monday. The Twitter account streamed an announcement video that features Kenjiro Tsuda .

The anime debuted on television in Japan on January 6. The series will have 12 television episodes and one unaired episode.

The anime stars:

The anime also stars Tsuda as male animal characters in each episode.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Robot Girls Z , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , Zombie Land Saga ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Masakatsu Sasaki ( Saki , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is designing the characters. Takahiro Sakai is serving as chief animation director, and Megumi Nagayama is serving as animal animation director. Yusuke Kato ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ), and Tomoya Kawasaki are composing the music.

The "survival of the fittest animal romantic comedy" manga takes place at a school for animals, where the students' curricula centers on the idea of "survival of the fittest." The lone human in the class (who hates animals) and the lone wolf girl in the class meet, and their nonsense academy life begins.

The anime is collaborating with the following companies: Kyushu Nature Animal Park African Safari, Gunma Safari Park, Chiba City Animal Park, Tennoji Zoo, Tōbu Animal Park, Nagoya City Higashiyama Zoo, Cat Café Kyariko, and Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise.

Yamashita launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website in May 2016.