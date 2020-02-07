You Someya's Pleasure & Corruption Manga Ends on February 21

Manga debuted in April 2017

This year's fourth issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that You Someya 's Pleasure & Corruption ( Tsumi to Kai ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 21.

Someya launched the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in April 2017, and Square Enix published the fifth compiled volume in Japan on October 25. Publisher Denpa licensed the manga and released the first volume on Tuesday .

The story follows a girl who likes bondage and a boy who has a habit of taking upskirt photos. When the girl catches the boy taking photos of her, she promises not to tell in return for him doing whatever she says.