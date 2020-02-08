Waka Hirako's My Broken Mariko Manga Gets English Release

1-volume manga follows woman who learns of best friend's death

Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge manga publication website announced on Friday that rookie manga creator Waka Hirako's My Broken Mariko manga will get an English release. Comic Bridge did not state who will release the manga or in what format.

The manga starts when the protagonist Shiino hears on TV that her best friend Mariko Ikagawa (26) has died after falling from her fourth-floor apartment balcony. Shiino then visits Mariko's father and ⁠— knowing the horrible physical and sexual abuse he inflicted on Mariko since she was a child ⁠— steals Mariko's ashes away from the father and makes a run for it. The manga then follows Shiino's journey with Mariko's ashes.

Kadokawa published the manga's one compiled volume on January 8. The compiled volume version also includes Hirako's debut one-shot manga "Yiska."



Sources: Comic Bridge's Twitter account, Comic Walker, The Japan News