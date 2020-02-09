Dragon Ball FighterZ Game's Season 3 Trailer Reveals Kefla's Debut on February 28

Goku (Ultra Instinct) also joins game's 3rd season pass in spring

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming a "Season 3" trailer on Sunday for the Dragon Ball FighterZ game that reveals that the DLC character Kefla will launch in the game on February 28. The English-subtitled video also previews the character Goku (Ultra Instinct), who is slated to launch in spring.

The new characters are part of the game's "FighterZ Pass 3" season, which will include three other unrevealed characters. As with the previous FighterZ Passes, players can purchase the characters individually, or purchase FighterZ Pass 3 for all the characters.

The game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's YouTube channel via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.