Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl's Canno Launches New Manga

Story centers on girl who wants to attend high school with senior she yearns for

Canno launched the Gōkaku no Tame no! Yasashii Sankaku Kankei Nyūmon (For Passing! Entering a Gentle Threesome) manga in the March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine on January 27.

The manga's yuri threesome story centers on a third-year junior high school girl who wants to attend the high school that the senior student she yearns for attends. However, her grades are an obstacle. She goes on a tour of the school and inadvertently witnesses two girls kissing.

Canno 's Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in November 2013, and the series ended in February 2019. The tenth and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2019. Yen Press published the series in English.