Sword Art Online Aliciation Lycoris Game's Trailer Previews Story, Gameplay

Game for PS4, Xbox One, PC launches in Japan on May 21, in the West on May 22

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a new trailer for its Sword Art Online: Alicization : Lycoris game on Sunday. The trailer outlines the game's story, and also previews the game's single player, multiplayer, and character creation mechanics.

The game will launch on May 21 in Japan, and will launch on May 22 in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The game follows the same basic storyline as the Sword Art Online novel volumes 9 through 18 and the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime. However, the game does not follow the same route as the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld run that premiered last October. Instead, the game will branch off at that point into its own game route. The staff consulted with original creator Reki Kawahara , who wanted a game that depicts the original storyline, at least in the first half.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Play as series protagonist, Kirito, and become immersed in the “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime series' Alicization arc. Featuring epic battles, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; Kirito's journey through the latest Sword Art Online game is ready to begin. Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, “Underworld,” where A.I.s behave like humans. As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online: Alicization series.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018 and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. The first two cours aired from October 2018 to March 2019, and the third cours , titled Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , premiered last October.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.