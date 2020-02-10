Funimation Adds Blue Exorcist, Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, Durarara!!, Durarara!!×2 Anime to Catalog

Anime series begin streaming dubbed/subbed on Tuesday

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Blue Exorcist , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Durarara!! , and Durarara!!×2 anime in English and in Japanese with English subtitles on Tuesday.

The first Blue Exorcist television anime series premiered in 2011. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in February 2014.

Funimation describes the series:

Assiah, the realm of humans, and Gehenna, the realm of demons. Normally, these two dimensions would never intersect, but having possessed all material substances, the demons are now intruding on the material world. But among the human race, there are those who can exorcise such demons – the Exorcists.

Aniplex of America released the 25-episode series plus the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OVA episode and the bonus anime short "Ura-Eku" in a Blu-ray Disc box set in June 2017.

The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga ( Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Fujō Ō-hen ) sequel television anime adapted the "Kyoto Impure King Arc" that started in the fifth volume of Kazue Katō 's original Blue Exorcist manga . The anime premiered in Japan in January 2017, and Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Daisuki . Aniplex of America also released the anime on home video, but the release is now out of print.

The first Durarara!! anime premiered in January 2010, and it adapted Ryohgo Narita 's suspense action light novels of the same name. The anime debuted on the Adult Swim block in June 2011.

Funimation describes the anime:

Ikebukuro, Tokyo takes center stage in this story where various young people have gathered with different expectations. A high school student, an underground doctor, a stalker, a “headless” rider, and others will both cause and get caught up in trouble. This is a story with a tangle of super-extraordinary characters; one where no one can predict what will happen next!

The Durarara!!×2 Ketsu (Conclusion) anime, the third and final part of the three-part Durarara!!×2 sequel TV anime series, premiered in Japan in January 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Aniplex of America streamed the first two parts of the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and the Aniplex Channel in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .