News
Live-Action Kyō Kara Ore wa!! Film Gets Live-Action TV Spinoff Special
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the live-action television series of Hiroyuki Nishimori's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! revealed on Monday that the series' upcoming live-action film will also inspire a television special this summer. The announcement teases that the special will focus on the character Katsutoshi Imai.
The site also revealed a new visual for the film.
The film will open in Japan on July 17. The film's cast members are reprising their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama, HK/Hentai Kamen, Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai) is returning from the series to direct the film.
The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above):
- Nana Seino as Riko Akasaki
- Kanna Hashimoto as Kyōko Hayakawa
- Taiga Nakano as Katsutoshi Imai
- Yūma Yamamoto as Yasuo Tanigawa
- Yumi Wakatsuki as Akemi Kawasaki
- Reiya Masaki as Naoya Sagawa
- Jirō Ōkawara as Sakamoto
- Shinobu Hasegawa as Sorimachi
- Kenta Izuka as Mizutani
- Mika Aihara as Yamaguchi
- Nobuyuki Suzuki as Satoshi Katagiri
- Hayato Isomura as Takeshi Sagara
- Tsuyoshi Muro as Mukunoki
- Jun Sena as Manami Mitsuhashi
- Jiro Sato as Tetsuo Akasaka
- Kentarō Yoshida as Ichirō Mitsuhashi
Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.
The manga's story centers on the blond delinquent high school student Takashi Mitsuhashi. He is sly and holds "Whatever I do, I'll win!" as his creed. He forms a duo with Shinji Itō, a fellow high school student who is serious and dutiful with a strong sense of justice.
Nishimori's manga ran in Shogakukan's Zōkan Shonen Sunday and Weekly Shonen Sunday magazines from 1988 to 1997. The series' 38 compiled book volumes have a total of more than 40 million copies in print. Nishimori launched a new "special edition" serialization of the manga in the Shōnen Sunday S magazine in November 2018.
The manga inspired an original video anime series in 1992, and Toei released a V-Cinema direct-to-video live-action series inspired by the manga from 1992 to 1997. The V-Cinema series' cast and staff also reprised their roles for a live-action film adaptation that debuted in 1994.
Sources: Kyō Kara Ore wa!! live-action series' website, Comic Natalie