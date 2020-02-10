Miku Itō Delays Plunderer Single Release Event Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Event was scheduled for Tuesday

Nippon Columbia announced on Sunday that it has postponed the release event for singer and voice actress Miku Itō 's sixth single "Plunderer" due to concerns about the possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The event was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Akihabara in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Nipponbashi in Osaka.

The single will ship in Japan on Wednesday.

Itō's new single includes the opening theme song for the anime Plunderer . The series premiered on January 8. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.