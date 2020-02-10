ReoNA Sings Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Anime's New Opening

Song will debut in anime's "Last Season" in April

The official website for Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime, revealed on Sunday that ReoNa will perform the anime's second opening theme song "ANIMA." The song will debut in the anime's "Last Season" this April. ReoNa is also performing the theme song "Scar/let" for the Sword Art Online: Alicization : Lycoris game.

ReoNa previously performed the ending theme song for the Happy Sugar Life anime, and also performed several insert songs for the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online anime as "Kanzaki Elsa starring ReoNa ." ReoNa also performed the second ending theme song for the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan last October and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. In October, the website had listed the anime with 23 episodes, with a three-month gap between the first four home video volumes and the last four home video volumes.

Toonami began airing the anime on January 18.

Manabu Ono ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Saki , The Asterisk War ) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music. Haruka Tomatsu is performing the show's opening theme song "Resolution." LiSA is performing the show's ending theme song "unlasting."