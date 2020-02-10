Space Channel 5 PS VR Game Launches on February 25

Game's English voice cast also revealed

The official website for Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! , Grounding's new game based on Sega 's Space Channel 5 game, began streaming a new trailer for the game on Monday. The trailer reveals the game's February 25 release date in the Americas, and February 26 release date in Japan, Europe, and Oceania. The release date is for PlayStation VR. The site did not reveal the release date for HTC Vive, SteamVR, and Oculus Quest.

The site also revealed the game's English cast:

Cherami Leigh as Ulala

Tom Clarke-Hill as Jaguar

Cassandra Lee Morris as Kell

Ratana as Bello

Mari Suffiad as Soon-Soon

Greg Chun as Glitter

Megan Harvey and D. C. Douglas will also voice as-yet unrevealed characters.

The game is not a straight port of the original game, but a new version of the game with new characters, graphics, and features. It has virtual reality (VR) features compatible with the PlayStation VR.

The game does recreate the original game's characters and levels. The game has new main characters named Lou and Kee (seen right), who are rookie reporters working for Ulala. The player controls these characters in the new game. The game introduces a new "striking pose" mechanic that can allow the characters to dodge enemy beams with a pose.

Grounding previously developed a Space Channel 5 VR experience titled Space Channel 5 VR: Ukiuki Viewing Show that debuted at Tokyo Game Show in 2016, playable with the HTC Vive device.

Source: Space Channel 5 VR Kinda Funky News Flash! website via Gematsu