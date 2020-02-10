'The Apple, the Rose, and the Vampire' Manga Ends

Manga's 2nd volume ships in Japan on March 10

Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website published the final chapter of Shinya Shinya's The Apple, the Rose, and the Vampire ( Ringo to Bara to Kyūketsuki (Kari) ) manga on Monday. Mag Garden will publish the manga's second and final compiled book volume on March 10.

Tokyopop licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Arika is what you could charitably call a vampire "enthusiast." When she stumbles across the beautiful and mysterious vampire Divo however, her excitement quickly turns to disappointment as she discovers he's not exactly like the seductive, manipulative villains in her stories. His looks win first place, but his head's a space case.

Armed with her extensive knowledge of vampire lore, Ariko downgrades Divo to a beta vampire and begins their long, long... long journey to educate him in the ways of the undead.

Shinya launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in January 2019. Mag Garden published the manga's first compiled book volume last July.

Source: Mag Comi