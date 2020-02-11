Drifting Dragons Anime's Video Previews New 'Giraud Arc'

Giraud, Katja's chance encounter previewed in video for currently-airing anime

The official website for the television anime of Taku Kuwabara 's Drifting Dragons ( Kūtei Dragons ) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Tuesday. The video previews the anime's "Giraud Arc," which will begin in the sixth episode, and it shows the encounter between Giraud ( Sōma Saitō ) and Katja ( Ayane Sakura ).

The series premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block on January 8. The show also streams exclusively on Netflix , and it began streaming in Japan on January 9.

Tadahiro Yoshihira is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures , and Makoto Uezu is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director.

Yoh Kamiyama performs the opening theme song "Gunjō" (Ultramarine). Four-member female rock band Red Park ( Akai Kōen ) performs the ending theme song "Zettai Reido" (Absolute Zero).

Kodansha Comics began releasing the series digitally in December 2017, and released the fifth volume digitally on December 3. The first volume shipped in print on December 17. The company describes the series:

The draking vessel Quin Zaza soars through the skies, hunting dragons that hide in the clouds. A single big catch means full coffers and all the meat they can eat, while failure means an empty wallet and an even emptier stomach. Join us as we log the crew's grand adventures, chasing dreams of the sky, dragons, and gourmet cooking!

Kuwabara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled volume on November 7.

A serialized novel in the franchise debuted in the Da Vinci magazine in May 2019. The novel focuses on Vanabelle and other original female characters. Kuwabara is drawing illustrations for the novel.