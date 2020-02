Bandai Namco Holdings Appoints Bandai Head Masaru Kawaguchi as Vice President

Executive changes take effect on April 1

Bandai Namco Holdings announced on Tuesday that the company has appointed Bandai president and representative director Masaru Kawaguchi as Bandai Namco Holdings ' executive vice president. He will assume the position on April 1.

Kawaguchi joined Bandai in 1983, and succeeded former Bandai president Kazunori Ueno as president of the company in 2015.

Additionally, current Bandai managing director Yoshitaka Tao will become president and representative director of Bandai Namco Rights Marketing , and current Bandai Namco Arts managing director Satoshi Kawano will become senior managing director.

Source: Animation Business Journal ( Tadashi Sudo )



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.