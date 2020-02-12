D4DJ's Peaky P-key Performs Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if Anime's Ending Song

The official website for Bushiroa'ds D4DJ franchise announced on Wednesday that Peaky P-key, one of the franchise 's in-story groups, will perform the ending theme song "Gonna be right" for Cardfight!! Vanguard Gaiden if , the newest anime series in Bushiroad 's Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise .

Bushiroad announced the series on January 22. The series will explore an alternate universe to the main series, and will focus on Kōji Ibuki (an antagonist in the Gekijōban Cardfight!! Vanguard series) and Suiko Tatsunagi, as well as two new characters named Emi Sendō and Shuka.

The series will premiere this April.

The ongoing Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon Arc ( Cardfight!! Vanguard: Shinemon-hen ) anime premiered on YouTube and Crunchyroll last August with English subtitles. An English-dubbed version also debuted on YouTube in August.

The previous anime in the franchise , Cardfight!! Vanguard: High School Arc Cont. , premiered last May. The anime's official YouTube channel streams the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the series with subtitles.

Sources: D4DJ's website, MoCa News