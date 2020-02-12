Midori Natsu's Rasen no Meikyū DNA Mystery Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action television series adaptation of Midori Natsu 's Rasen no Meikyū - DNA Kagaku Sōsa (Helical Labyrinth - DNA Science Investigations) manga that will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu this April.

The Rasen no Meikyū ( Helical Labyrinth ) series manga's story focuses on the genius DNA specialist Jin Jinbo, the driven detective Genji Andō, and the beautiful woman Ran Ranbara as they solve mysteries.

The series will star Kei Tanaka as Jin Jinbo. Ken Yasuda will play Genji Andō. Hitoshi Iwamoto will be one of the directors for the series. Tsutomu Kuroiwa , Masaaki Sakai , and Teppei Fukuda are penning the scripts.

Natsu drew the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine from May 2012 to September 2015. Shogakukan published two compiled book volumes for the series.

Natsu has contributed stories to the long-running Golgo 13 manga, and also penned scripts for The Laughing Salesman NEW anime. He is credited for setting cooperation in the various Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily anime. DrMaster published one volume of his Feng Shui Academy manga in English.

