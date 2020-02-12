My Monster Girl's Too Cool for You Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

The March issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Wednesday that Karino Takatsu 's My Monster Girl's Too Cool for You ( Ore no Kanojo ni Nanika Yōkai ) four-panel comedy manga series will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in May.

Yen Press is publishing chapters of the manga as they are released in Japan, and it describes the story:

In a world where yōkai and humans attend school together, a boy named Atsushi Fukuzumi falls for snow yōkai Muku Shiroishi. Fukuzumi's passionate feelings melt Muku's heart...and the rest of her?! The first volume of an interspecies romantic comedy you're sure to fall head over heels for!!

Takatsu launched the manga in Shonen Gangan magazine in 2011. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume last June. Takatso launched a spinoff manga titled Hyōtenka no Kanojo ni Nanika Yōkai (The Girl Below Freezing is Some Kind of Monster) on Square Enix 's Gangan Online web manga site in 2016, and ended it in 2017.

Takatsu began her Working!! manga in Shonen Gangan in 2005, and it inspired three television anime seasons. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired in Japan, and NIS America licensed and released the first two seasons in North America under the title Wagnaria!! . Aniplex of America released the third season. Her Web-ban Working!! web manga version of the Working!! manga inspired a television anime adaptation titled WWW.WORKING in 2016.