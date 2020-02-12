Sonic the Hedgehog Film Posts Japanese-Subtitled Clip, New Poster Visual

Film opens on Friday in North America, March 27 in Japan

Paramount Pictures began streaming a Japanese-subtitled clip for its Sonic the Hedgehog film on Wednesday. Paramount Pictures also revealed a new Japanese poster visual for the film.

Taishi Nakagawa (top row in image below, live-action Kakegurui 's Manyuda Kaede, live-action Kids on the Slope 's Sentarō Kawabuchi) voices the titular character Sonic in the film's Japanese dub . The role is his third voice acting role in his career, and his first voice acting role as a main character. The rest of the cast includes (bottom row, left to right in image below) Marina Inoue as Maddie, Kōichi Yamadera as Dr. Robotnik, and Yūichi Nakamura as Sheriff Tom.

The film will open in Japan on March 27 (under the title Sonic The Movie ).

The film was previously scheduled to open in the United States on November 8 last year, in Australia on November 28, in the United Kingdom on December 26, and in Japan in December. However, criticism for Sonic's earlier design in the first trailer for the film led to a redesign that forced the production to delay its opening to February 14 in North America. Director Jeff Fowler added that Paramount Pictures and Sega are "fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voices the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter star in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) plays the villain Robotnik.

Tim Miller ( Deadpool ) and Toby Ascher are executive producing with producer Neal Moritz ( Fast & Furious franchise ) and co-producers Dmitri Johnson and Dan Jevons.