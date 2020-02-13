Anime Boston to Host Studio Trigger's Hiroyuki Imaishi, Hiromi Wakabayashi, Shigeto Koyama

Convention runs at Hynes Convention Center from April 10-12

Anime Boston announced on Thursday that it will host Studio Trigger staff members Hiroyuki Imaishi , Hiromi Wakabayashi , and Shigeto Koyama at this year's event.

Imaishi previously worked at Gainax , and made his animator debut as an in-between and key animator in Neon Genesis Evangelion . He went on to work as key animator and as animation director on select episodes of many other Gainax projects. He made his directorial debut with the Dead Leaves anime and later directed Gurren Lagann . Imaishi left Gainax and co-founded Studio Trigger alongside other Gainax alumni in 2011. He directed Trigger 's Kill la Kill and Space Patrol Luluco anime series, as well as the studio's first feature film Promare .



Wakabayashi worked on the Gurren Lagann and Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt anime at Gainax . He also worked as assistant episode director for two episodes of The [email protected] anime alongside Atsushi Nishigori and many other Gainax alumni. Wakabayashi joined Studio Trigger in 2011. He was the creative producer for Kill la Kill , wrote the script for Inferno Cop , and was credited for story cooperation for the first two Little Witch Academia films. He was scriptwriter on some episodes of Space Patrol Luluco , and also directed and storyboarded the anime's opening sequence. Wakabayashi was the creative producer for Promare .



Koyama debuted with his design work on the Diebuster anime. He also provided designs for such anime as Eureka Seven , Gurren Lagann , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit , Heroman , Star Driver , Inferno Cop , Kill la Kill , Captain Earth , Gundam: Reconguista in G , Space Patrol Luluco , The Dragon Dentist , Napping Princess , DARLING in the FRANXX , and Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan . Koyama designed the character Alexis for Trigger 's SSSS.Gridman anime, and drew character designs and mechanical designs for Promare .

Anime Boston will be held at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts from April 10-12.

The event will also host four-member rock band GIRLFRIEND and hip-hop group m-flo .

Sources: Press release, Anime Boston