Carole & Tuesday Supervising Director Shinichiro Watanabe to Speak at SXSW

The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas announced on Wednesday that Carole & Tuesday supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe will also attend the festival to speak at a conference panel on March 17. Watanabe's conference talk will be on the same day as the performance of Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann ⁠— the singing voices for Carole and Tuesday, respectively in the Carole & Tuesday anime ⁠— during the festival.

The event will run from March 13 to March 22.

Aside from Carole & Tuesday , Watanabe also directed such notable anime productions as Cowboy Bebop , Macross Plus , Samurai Champloo , Space Dandy , and Terror in Resonance . He also directed the " Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 " anime short.

Source: Press release