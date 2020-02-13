News
Carole & Tuesday Supervising Director Shinichiro Watanabe to Speak at SXSW
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Director will speak on same day as Carole & Tuesday artists Nai Br.XX, Celeina Ann's performance
The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas announced on Wednesday that Carole & Tuesday supervising director Shinichiro Watanabe will also attend the festival to speak at a conference panel on March 17. Watanabe's conference talk will be on the same day as the performance of Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann — the singing voices for Carole and Tuesday, respectively in the Carole & Tuesday anime — during the festival.
The event will run from March 13 to March 22.
Aside from Carole & Tuesday, Watanabe also directed such notable anime productions as Cowboy Bebop, Macross Plus, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy, and Terror in Resonance. He also directed the "Blade Runner: Black Out 2022" anime short.
Source: Press release