Dead or School Game Heads West on March 13
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Marvelous Europe announced on Thursday that it will release Studio Nanafushi's Dead or School game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch physically and digitally in North America and Europe on March 13. The company began streaming a trailer for the announcement.
Marvelous Europe describes the "2.5D zombie-infested adventure":
Join Hisako's fight for survival against the zombie infestation overrunning Tokyo and defend her right to a normal school life in this fast-paced 2.5D adventure for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Forced into isolation underground by the zombie apocalypse, Hisako has little understanding of the world above, but after Hisako's grandmother reveals stories of a perfect childhood aboveground, and hands over her old high school uniform, Hisako is Inspired to fight back against the mutant hordes to rediscover the world aboveground and claim her dream of becoming a normal high school girl.
Travel across Tokyo visiting iconic locations such as Shinjuku, Asakusa, Akihabara and Roppongi using the subway system while defeating hordes of the undead at each location in both close and ranged combat. Hisako's weapons and abilities can also be upgraded for even more destructive force while hidden collectables will reveal more about the truth behind the zombie apocalypse. Will Hisako be able to find salvation at SCHOOL, or is the world just DEAD? Find out in Dead or School!
The game debuted on PC via Steam in Japanese in June 2019, before launching physically and digitally for the PS4 and Switch in Japan on August 29.
Sources: Press release, Marvelous Games' YouTube channel
