Dead or School Game Heads West on March 13

"Kon's so good at manipulating tone, cutting between reality and illusion just often enough that we're disoriented and squirming in our seats a little."

― The late Satoshi Kon was a visionary filmmaker whose oeuvre includes the haunting Perfect Blue, the heartfelt Tokyo Godfathers, and the sci-fi brain-diving Paprika. Only once did Kon cross over from the silver screen to television. In 2004, Kon di...