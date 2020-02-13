Hideki Ohwada's Nobunaga-Sensei Manga Ends

Manga about Oda Nobunaga as teacher in modern-day Japan launched in December 2017

The 2,698th issue of Nihon Bungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine published the final chapter of Hideki Ohwada 's Nobunaga-Sensei ( Teacher Nobunaga ) manga on Friday. Nihon Bungeisha will publish the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume on March 28.

The comedy manga centers on historical Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga as a teacher in modern-day Japan

Ohwada launched the manga in Weekly Manga Goraku in December 2017. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's fifth volume on October 11.

Ohwada's Mudazumo Naki Kaikaku manga inspired a three-episode video anime series. The first episode began streaming on YouTube and Nico Nico Douga in December 2009. The last two episodes shipped on DVD in February 2010. Ohwada also drew the Mobile Suit Gundam-san manga, which inspired a 13-episode television anime series in 2014.

Denpa recently licensed Ohwada's The Men Who Created Gundam ( Gundam o Tsukutta Otoko-tachi ) manga.

