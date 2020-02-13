The Seven Deadly Sins Manga Creator: There Is 1 More Volume Left

40th volume ships on February 17

The Twitter account for the editor of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga posted a color printing proof for the manga's 40th volume (seen right) on Thursday. The photograph of the color proof shows the Author's Note, in which Suzuki reports that the manga has "one more volume left" after volume 40.

The 40th volume will ship on February 17.

The magazine previously stated last May that the manga's 315th chapter, titled "Farewell, 'The Seven Deadly Sins,'" would be the manga's "climax," but the manga continued. Suzuki stated in an August 2018 interview with Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine that he is planning on concluding the manga in "about a year," after about 40 volumes' worth of story. He noted that he had the ending planned since the beginning of the manga and that he plans to give it an ending worthy of a shōnen magazine.

Suzuki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll is posting the new chapters as they appear in Japan.

The manga's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series last October.

The manga also inspired the anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky that opened in Japan in August 2018.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ), a new television anime series by Studio DEEN , premiered last October. The new series will head toward the story's "climax."

Source: Yhon's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō