Virtual Character Project Kotodama Shōjo's Anime Casts Sora Tokui

The official website for Avex Pictures ' "virtual character project" Kotodama Shōjo (Word Soul Girls) announced on Thursday that Sora Tokui will play Hierar Beef in the project's Kotodama Shōjo the Animation: Microphone soul spinners net anime. The character will debut in the anime's fifth episode.

The anime premiered on Showroom and YouTube Live on January 11. The anime is also streaming on other services.

Toei Zukan Laboratory is animating the series. Masaya Kakehi is directing the anime, and Toshiya Ono ( tsuritama , Gatchaman Crowds ) is writing the script. Suzuhito Yasuda ( Durarara!! , Yozakura Quartet , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is the original character designer. KEN THE 390 , a rap artist and judge in TV Asahi 's Freestyle Dungeon program, is the franchise 's "ambassador."

Avex Pictures describes the introductory story:

This is "Holy Hierarchy Academy," the world's best girls' high school that trains future stars. Here, the top dog students have all the control, and they possess a unique beverage: the Hierar Milk, extracted from the mythical bovine, the Hierar Beef. One swig from these divine drops bestows enough radiance and go-getter energy that nothing but the position of top dog will satisfy. Getting it means winning in battle at the academy. This year will feature the highest form of competitive self-expression, the rap battle! This youth story is about four students at the bottom of the hierarchy who meet in a rap battle and climb to to the top!

The project is a multimedia franchise centering on the youth story of the "Microphone Soul Spinners," a group of four girls who form a "virtual rap unit." The four members are Raimu Mukōda, Chieri Villeneuve, Shiika Yosano, and Himawari Kawabata. Avex Pictures is also planning CD singles, web radio programs, and live-streamed programs on the Showroom service.

