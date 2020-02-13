'Wave, Listen to Me!' Anime's Video Teases tacica's Song, Reveals April 3 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Hiroaki Samura 's Wave, Listen to Me! ( Nami yo Kiite Kure ) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "aranami" by the duo tacica , and also reveals the anime's April 3 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on April 3 on the MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS channels, and will premiere on April 5 on HBC in the anime's setting of Hokkaido. The cast will appear at a preview screening event of the first two episodes in Tokyo on March 22.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The cast includes:

Shinshū Fuji as Kanetsugu Matō, the chief director of the MRS production team. He recognizes Minare's natural talent, and quickly draws her into the radio industry. He also ends up becoming a "fixer" for Minare's radio career.





Manaka Iwami as Mizuho Nanba, the assistant director of MRS. She has been in love with the broadcast industry since her student days. Minare often says that she laughs out loud for the smallest reasons, but is also very systematic and methodical. She takes care of three turtles at home.





Kazuhiro Yamaji as Katsumi Kureko, MRS' contractual writer. He makes his main business writing erotic novels, but also pens his fair share of mainstream novels. He has a long history in the industry, and is known for his skills in emergency script touch ups and making up fictional reader-submitted questions and submissions on the spot. He is an old friend of Matō's





Sayaka Ohara as Madoka Chishiro, a well-known radio host for MRS. She is in charge of the mid-day program Chishiro Madoka no September Blue Moon that centers on lonely hearts, and where Minare first poured her heart out. She has been worried about Minare ever since.





Kaito Ishikawa as Ryūsuke Kōmoto, a mixer working for MRS. He has a tendency to be straight-laced and blunt about his work. He has feelings for Mizuho, but his awkwardness constantly prevents him from confessing his feelings to her.





Masaaki Yano as Chūya Nakahara, an employee at the soup curry restaurant Voyager. He is mostly in charge of cooking chicken. He is constantly berated for his hair style, but he turns out to have a hidden emotional side. He has feelings for Minare, and is opposed to her entrance into the broadcast industry.





Mamiko Noto as Makie Tachibana, the sister of the manager of Voyager. She feels responsible for a traffic accident that her brother got into, and puts herself to work at Voyager until her brother recovers. While she gives off an aura of sensitivity, she has a very clear manner of speaking.





Bin Shimada as Yoshiki Takarada, the manager of Voyager. He has managed to maintain a thriving curry restaurant in Sapporo, a city hotly contested by many curry specialists. While he raises his voice quite often at Minare, he is still quite famed for his skill at customer service.





Daisuke Namikawa as Mitsuo Suga, Minare's ex-boyfriend. He scammed Minare off 500,000 yen (about US$4,600) by telling a lie about his "father's company bouncing a check," before promptly disappearing. But his audaciousness is such that, when he hears Minare over the radio, he tries to contact her again.



