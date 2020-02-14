California's Gallery Nucleus to Host Ghibli Art Director Yoichi Nishikawa

It's movie time! Zac makes Lynzee watch sneak previews of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Masaaki Yuasa's gorgeous Ride Your Wave, and, naturally, Sonic the Hedgehog.

― ANNCast 373 - Let's Go Beyond Plus Ultra Chili Dog Farts It's movie time! Zac makes Lynzee watch sneak previews of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Masaaki Yuasa's gorgeous Ride Your Wave, and, naturally, Sonic the Hedgehog. Because...