California's Gallery Nucleus to Host Ghibli Art Director Yoichi Nishikawa
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nishikawa to teach painting workshop, sign books, participate in reception on March 21
The Gallery Nucleus in the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra will host Studio Ghibli art director Youichi Nishikawa for a solo exhibition titled "Painting the Ghibli Way" on March 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Nishikawa will teach a five-hour painting workshop, sign books, and participate in a reception.
Nishikawa has contributed background art to anime such as Black Butler, Wolf Children, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, The Secret World of Arrietty, and The Wind Rises. Nishikawa served as art director on The Boy and The Beast anime film.
