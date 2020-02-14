Castlevania Animated Show's 3rd Season Previewed in Video

New 10-episode series premieres on March 5

Netflix began streaming a promotional video on Friday for the third season of Adi Shankar 's Castlevania animated series.

The new season will premiere on March 5 and will have 10 episodes.

The first four-episode season premiered worldwide on Netflix in July 2017. The second eight-episode season premiered worldwide on Netflix in October 2018. Viz Media has released both seasons on home video.

Netflix describes the second season:

Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania , inspired by the classic video game series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Sam Deats is directing the series, Warren Ellis is the writer and executive producer, and other executive producers include Shankar, Fred Seibert , and Kevin Kolde .

The show's English cast stars:

The Japanese dub cast stars Ryotaro Okiayu , Shinichiro Miki , Naoya Uchida , and Ayaka Shimoyamada .

Shankar announced in 2015 that he was working with Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde of Frederator Studios on an animated mini-series based on Konami 's Castlevania game series. In particular, the story is based on the 1989 NES/Famicom game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse .

Shankar is also developing an animated series based on CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry game franchise.