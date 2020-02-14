Island of Giant Insects Anime Film Launches Kickstarter for English Dub

Campaign runs from February 14 to March 15, offers backer appearances in anime

The staff of the theatrical film edition of the anime of Yasutaka Fujimi , RED ICE , and Shu Hirose 's The Island of Giant Insects ( Kyochū Rettō ) manga will launch a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Friday at 10:00 p.m. EST to fund an English-dubbed "final edition" of the film. The campaign will end on March 15 at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Backer rewards include digital thank-you letters, wallpapers, soundtrack albums, design materials, backers' names in credits, promotional items packs, Blu-ray Discs, T-shirts, backers' screams in the dub , backers as characters in the film, and one backer as the voice for the character Akira.

The theatrical film version of the anime opened in Japan on January 10.

The staff for the anime launched a crowdfunding campaign for the theatrical edition in May. Ishiguro stated in a video last February that last year's original video anime ( OVA ) release is only the "prologue to the full anime project," and that there are "still many big developments in store."

Yurika Kubo played the survivor Ai Inō in the new film addition. Haruka Tōjō performed the film's theme song "Stellar."

The OVA shipped in Japan on DVD in a limited-edition bundle with the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 20. Crunchyroll screened the anime at the Crunchyroll Expo event in August, and the company is streaming the anime worldwide outside Asia.

The anime stars:

The survival horror story begins when Mutsumi Oribe and her classmates are flying for a school field trip, and their plane crashes. They drift onto an island dominated by giant insects. The tagline for the anime is, "On that island … humans are merely insect fodder."

Takeo Takahashi ( Spice and Wolf , Aki Sora ) is serving as chief director of the anime at Passione , and Shigeru Morita ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova ) wrote the script. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion ) is designing the characters.