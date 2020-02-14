Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 3-9

News
Tonde Saitama film earns 16.7% rating

The live-action film of of Mineo Maya's Tonde Saitama (Fly Me to Saitama) manga aired on Fuji TV on Friday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.7% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.6% rating.

The Detective Conan: Captured in Her Eyes anime film aired on NTV on Friday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.3% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 8.0
Detective Conan NTV February 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.6
One Piece Fuji TV February 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.9
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi February 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 4.5
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV February 9 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 4.4
My Hero Academia NTV February 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi February 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 8 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

