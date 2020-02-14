News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The live-action film of of Mineo Maya's Tonde Saitama (Fly Me to Saitama) manga aired on Fuji TV on Friday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.7% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.6% rating.
The Detective Conan: Captured in Her Eyes anime film aired on NTV on Friday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.3% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 9 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.6
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 9 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.0
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 8 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 9 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.9
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|February 9 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|4.5
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|February 9 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|4.4
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|February 8 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 8 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 8 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 8 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)