Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 3-9

Tonde Saitama film earns 16.7% rating

The live-action film of of Mineo Maya 's Tonde Saitama (Fly Me to Saitama) manga aired on Fuji TV on Friday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.7% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 9 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.0% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.6% rating.

The Detective Conan: Captured in Her Eyes anime film aired on NTV on Friday, February 7 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.3% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)