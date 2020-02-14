Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars Game Slated to Launch Globally on February 25

Smartphone game launched in Japan on September 26

KLab Games announced on Wednesday that the global version of it and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars game tentatively will launch on iOS and Android devices on February 25. The official YouTube channel for the Love Live! franchise began streaming a cast video that reveals the global version's pre-registration is available now.

KLab confirmed with ANN that the February 25 date listed in the App Store's pre-order page is provisional. The official All Stars global version site and Facebook will announce the finalized date.

The game launched on September 26 in Japan. The global release will have English, Korean, Chinese, and Thai language options.

The game is a new version of the Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game. The new version includes the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club who were introduced in 2017 as part of the game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

The new game offers a completely original, fully voiced new story that brings the members of μ's, Aqours, and Nijigasaki High School Idol Club together. The game includes stories that involve each school, personal stories that deepen the bonds between two characters, and a larger story that crosses the boundaries between all three schools.

The game also brings new nine-member formation dances, and has new gameplay systems for the concerts other than the rhythm game that has been present in the game so far. Players are able to customize the activities of the characters and personalize their skills through a skill tree.

